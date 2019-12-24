John Bolton Unloads on Trump, Says POTUS May Have to Admit Failure on North Korea

Former national security adviser John Bolton harshly criticized President Donald Trump in recent comments about North Korea.

Speaking to Axios over the weekend, Bolton leveled his harshest criticism of the Trump administration yet. He implied they were bluffing about any plans to stop North Korea from proliferating nuclear weapons and that it could have to admit its policy has failed in short order.

Exclusive: John Bolton told me in an interview that he does not think the administration “really means it” when President Trump and top officials vow to stop North Korea from having deliverable nuclear weapons. https://t.co/8zrLorQ6yZ — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) December 22, 2019

“The idea that we are somehow exerting maximum pressure on North Korea is just unfortunately not true,” Bolton said.

"When the president says, 'Well, I'm not worried about short-range missiles,' he's saying, 'I'm not worried about the potential risk to American troops deployed in the region or our treaty allies, South Korea and Japan.'"