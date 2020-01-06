John Bolton Says He Is Willing to Testify in Senate Impeachment Trial If Subpoenaed

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton has been an outside but key figure in the impeachment investigation into President Donald Trump and on Monday, the former Trump aide spun the impeachment news cycle on its head when he announced that he is willing to testify in the impeachment trial if he is subpoenaed.

Bolton said in a statement released to his website, “The House has concluded its Constitutional responsibility by adopting Articles of Impeachment related to the Ukraine matter. It now falls to the Senate to fulfill its Constitutional obligation to try impeachments, and it does not appear possible that a final judicial resolution of the still-unanswered Constitutional questions can be obtained before the Senate acts.”

I have posted a brief statement regarding testimony on the Ukraine impeachment matter before the Senate at: https://t.co/Q3TwI2BzBp — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) January 6, 2020

He added, “Since my testimony is once again at issue, I have had to resolve the serious competing issues as best I could, based on careful consideration and study. I have concluded that, if the Senate issues a subpoena for my testimony, I am prepared to testify.” – read more