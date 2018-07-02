John Bolton on Trump-Putin meeting: Critics shouldn’t develop ‘case of the vapors’

In his first interview since meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow last week, National Security Adviser John Bolton told “Fox News Sunday” that critics are wrong to suggest President Trump has been too soft on Russia.

President Trump’s upcoming summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin will take place in Helsinki, Finland, on July 16, the White House announced last week.

“I don’t think anybody ought to have a case of the vapors” about President Trump’s rhetoric on NATO and Russia, Bolton said.

“The main rationale to have a bilateral meeting between Trump and Putin: let them discuss these issues and see exactly where there might be room for progress, or where they might find there’s no room at all,” he added.

The meeting would allow the leaders to cut through “political noise” about alleged Russian collusion, Bolton said. – READ MORE

