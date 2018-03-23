John Bolton: Leaks by ‘some munchkin in the executive branch’ is ‘completely unacceptable’

Former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton, who on Thursday it was announced will become President Trump’s next national security adviser, said the White House’s issue with national security-related leaks is “completely unacceptable.”

.@AmbJohnBolton on people leaking information from within the White House: “It’s not for them to put in jeopardy the other 300 plus million American citizens just because they think their morality is better than everybody else’s.” pic.twitter.com/8htIcNLpNa — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) March 23, 2018

Bolton’s comments, during an interview Thursday evening, come after briefing materials for a phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin from Trump’s national security advisers were leaked earlier this week. The notes instructed Trump to not congratulate Putin for being re-elected, prompting Fox News host Martha MacCallum to ask if Trump’s actions prompted outgoing national security adviser H.R. McMaster’s exit.

“I have no idea about any of that,” Bolton said, “I will say, when I read about the leak of the notes and the subject of the conversation, I was outraged by it.”

“It’s completely unacceptable,” Bolton added. “You cannot conduct diplomacy … if some munchkin in the executive branch decided they are going to leak.” – READ MORE

