True Pundit

Politics

John Bolton: Leaks by ‘some munchkin in the executive branch’ is ‘completely unacceptable’

Posted on by
Share:

Former U.N. Ambassador John Bolton, who on Thursday it was announced will become President Trump’s next national security adviser, said the White House’s issue with national security-related leaks is “completely unacceptable.”

Bolton’s comments, during an interview Thursday evening, come after briefing materials for a phone call between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin from Trump’s national security advisers were leaked earlier this week. The notes instructed Trump to not congratulate Putin for being re-elected, prompting Fox News host Martha MacCallum to ask if Trump’s actions prompted outgoing national security adviser H.R. McMaster’s exit.

“I have no idea about any of that,” Bolton said, “I will say, when I read about the leak of the notes and the subject of the conversation, I was outraged by it.”

“It’s completely unacceptable,” Bolton added. “You cannot conduct diplomacy … if some munchkin in the executive branch decided they are going to leak.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

John Bolton: Leaks by 'some munchkin in the executive branch' is 'completely unacceptable'
John Bolton: Leaks by 'some munchkin in the executive branch' is 'completely unacceptable'

This story was updated at 8:44 p.m.
Washington Examiner Washington Examiner
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: