John Bolton: Kill Obamacare ‘as decisively’ as Iran nuclear deal

In an interview with talk radio’s Mark Levin, Bolton expressed hope that Obamacare could face the same result as the Iran deal, killed by Trump on Tuesday.

Discussing the Iran deal, Bolton told Levin, “I think it’s one of the most consequential decisions of the Trump administration, so far at least, and it reverses one of the two most important things that Obama did, both colossal mistakes.

“This deal with Iran and Obamacare. I wish we could reverse Obamacare as decisively as the president acted today on the Iran deal.” – READ MORE

