John Bolton Has a New Career: Going After Donald Trump

John Bolton, former national security adviser for the Trump administration (a position he held for 17 months), hit the president recently on Trump’s response to recent North Korean provocations — probably in a bid to try to sell more books.

And an NBC report from a few weeks ago indicated that Bolton told a private audience in early November that the re-election of President Donald Trump would pose a danger to the success and perhaps even the existence of the NATO alliance.

He claimed the president could “go ‘full isolationist.’”

It seems that nearly every day, Bolton has a new problem with current U.S. national security priorities.

But is the specific allegation that Trump might injure NATO really worthy of consideration?

Not in the slightest.

It is sad, but it seems expected, that even someone of past and relatively stable keel like Bolton would go "full irrational" when criticizing the president.