John Bolton Breaks Silence, Says White House ‘Unfairly’ Seized His Twitter Account

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton said Friday that he had “liberated” his Twitter account after it was “unfairly” commandeered by the White House shortly after President Donald Trump fired him.

“Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months,” said the famously acerbic former Fox News commentator and Ambassador to the United Nations. “Since resigning as National Security Advisor, the @WhiteHouse refused to return access to my personal Twitter account. Out of fear of what I may say? To those who speculated I went into hiding, I’m sorry to disappoint!”

Glad to be back on Twitter after more than two months. For the backstory, stay tuned…….. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

We have now liberated the Twitter account, previously suppressed unfairly in the aftermath of my resignation as National Security Advisor. More to come….. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

Re: speaking up — since resigning as National Security Advisor, the @WhiteHouse refused to return access to my personal Twitter account. Out of fear of what I may say? To those who speculated I went into hiding, I’m sorry to disappoint! — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) November 22, 2019

Bolton, who as head of the NSC would have had a front-row seat during White House discussions involving Ukraine, has so far remained silent throughout the impeachment inquiry. Congressional officials initially subpoenaed him but later withdrew the request.