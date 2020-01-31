Joe zings Pete: I’ve gotten more than 8,600 votes in my life! (VIDEO)

Pete Buttigieg fired a shot at Joe Biden today, and Biden fired back.

“I hear Vice President Biden saying that this is no time to take a risk on someone new. But history has shown us that the biggest risk we could take with a very important election coming up is to look to the same Washington playbook and recycle the same arguments and expect that to work against a president like Donald Trump,” Buttigieg said in Decorah, Iowa, on Thursday, the Washington Examiner reports.

While getting ice cream at Dairy Queen, Biden was asked about the “Washington playbook” jab. – READ MORE

