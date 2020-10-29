Joe Scarborough: Trump ‘Would Kill Reporters If He Could Get Away With It’

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough asserted on Monday that President Trump would “kill reporters” if possible and that Russian President Vladimir Putin is more open to answering “tough questions” than Trump.

Scarborough, who hosts MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” and has long feuded with the president, slammed Trump for how he handled an interview for CBS’s “60 Minutes” program with reporter Lesley Stahl. Trump ended the interview midway through and eventually released an unedited version ahead of CBS’s airing of the program.

Scarborough said that Trump avoided answering Stahl’s questions, then went on to assert that Trump would be worse to reporters than Putin if Trump could “get away with it.”

“It’s really fascinating at this point to look how much Donald Trump resembles an autocratic leader from Eastern Europe, whether it’s Belarus or whether it’s Russia,” Scarborough said. “Actually, though he kills journalists, Vladimir Putin on camera actually seems a little more willing to answer tough questions when they’re asked of him.”- READ MORE

