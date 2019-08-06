Joe Scarborough To Trump Donors: You Are Funding A White Supremacist Campaign (VIDEO)

Opponents of President Trump have been quick to accuse the president of fomenting white supremacist sentiment in the wake of the horrific weekend shooting in El Paso, Texas, where a racially motivated shooter murdered 22 people. Now MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-host Joe Scarborough has denounced the president’s donors for supporting a white supremacist campaign.

“For those of you funding Donald Trump’s re-election campaign, you may want to take note: Because you keep writing checks to this president, it’s on you…because you are funding this white supremacist campaign…It is your money that is funding this white supremacy.” —@JoeNBC pic.twitter.com/w0kxC0KJAk — Morning Joe (@Morning_Joe) August 5, 2019

“The president never tones down his rhetoric. In fact, for those of you who are funding Donald Trump’s reelection campaign, you may want to take note that because you keep writing checks to this president, it’s on you, it really is, because you are funding this white supremacist campaign,” Scarborough said on Monday, according to The Hill.

“It’s your money that is funding this white supremacy because you won’t tell him to stop,” continued Scarborough. “You won’t tell him ‘talk about the economy and I’ll write you a check, keep up the white supremacist attacks and I’m gonna ask for a refund.'”

The “Morning Joe” host went as far as accusing some Trump donors of being white supremacists themselves. “Why is that? Are you a white supremacist? Does your company support white supremacy? Does a corporation that you run, do they support white supremacy? Because the attacks and the attempts continue,” he said. – READ MORE