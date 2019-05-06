Joe Scarborough Tells Michael Cohen To Stop Blaming Trump For His Crimes

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said Michael Cohen should stop blaming President Donald Trump for his criminal activity and take responsibility for his actions.

Cohen began serving a three-year prison sentence Monday, after pleading guilty to charges of tax evasion, bank fraud and campaign finance violations.

Scarborough referenced an interview with former convict and fashion designer Steve Madden, and urged Cohen to follow his example.

“What said … that when you go in [to prison] and it finally hits you that you’re in there because you screwed up — you’re in there because you deserve to be in there. You’re in there because you aren’t a good person. If you do that, then you can leave like Steve Madden did — stronger physically, stronger mentally, stronger spiritually,” he said.

Scarborough also said if Cohen doesn’t accept total responsibility for his crimes, he’ll never be able to turn over a new leaf.

“But then said there are the other guys that went in there that are going, ‘Hey, I’m framed, I shouldn’t be here.’ Those guys leave just as broken and just as bad as when they got in there,” he said. “I thought that was remarkable, and I thought it was great watching somebody like Steve Madden go, ‘I deserve to be there. I screwed up.’ And that’s why he comes out on the other side again, stronger in every way.”

“And the question is this. Can Michael do it? Can Michael go, ‘You know what? I can’t blame Donald Trump. I made the decisions. I committed the crimes … I’m going to stop pointing at Donald Trump.’ I’m not saying that out of anger towards Michael. I’m saying it because I care for the guy and I want him to leave better, but he’s got to stop blaming Donald Trump. He committed the crimes.”

