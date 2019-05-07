Joe Scarborough: Republicans Must Go ‘All In’ Opposing Trump to Win Elections

MSNBC’s married morning hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski were on ABC’s The View today to plug Mika’s new book and talk politics. The most mind-numbing part came when anti-Trump Scarborough, a former congressman who left the Republican party, gave advice to Republicans, as if he were still one of them.

Co-host Joy Behar quickly dove into politics, rehashing the events of the past few weeks with Barr and Mueller and Trump refusing to turn over his tax returns. “What more do we need to impeach this guy?!” she gushed in frustration to her liberal guests.

“Good question. Oversight is supposed to happen in real time,” Brzezinski agreed. “We actually need Republicans who stand up for the rule of law,” Scarborough touted, puffing up the late John McCain for being an outspoken opponent of President Trump.

Even Joy Behar rightly pointed out that these anti-Trump Republicans tend to lose elections. But Scarborough glossed right over that point, saying, the real problem was they didn’t go after Trump enough:

“The thing is, they go halfway. If you’re going to go in, you have to go all in,” he gushed. Abby Huntsman asked again how those Republicans would win their re-election campaigns. Again, Scarborough saw no problem – READ MORE