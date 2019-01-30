Joe Scarborough: I’ve never heard Trump ‘say anything close to being’ racist behind closed doors

MSNBC host Joe Scarborough declared Tuesday morning that he never heard President Trump utter a racist word in the 12 years that they were friends.

Mr. Scarborough, a former Republican and former personal friend of Mr. Trump who now identifies as an independent and routinely criticizes the president, said on “Morning Joe” that he never knew the president to be racist or to use racially charged rhetoric.

“We saw him for 12 years behind closed doors,” Mr. Scarborough said, gesturing to his wife and co-host Mika Brzezinski, according to a clip flagged by Newsbusters.

“Never, ever, once — I’ll say it under oath, I’ll put it into an affidavit — never once heard him say anything close to being racially insensitive,” he told former Trump White House aide Cliff Sims, who was on the show to promote his new tell-all book “Team of Vipers.”

Mr. Scarborough argued that while Mr. Trump is not inherently racist, he’s adopted a public persona that stokes racial fears. – READ MORE