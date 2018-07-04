Joe Scarborough: ‘I Firmly Believe’ Putin Has Something on Trump

“Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough said Tuesday that he “firmly” believes Russian President Vladimir Putin “has something” on President Donald Trump that is causing the president to be hesitant to criticize the Kremlin leader.

“There’s been a concern that [Trump] would never criticize Vladimir Putin. There’s been a concern, obviously through this investigation, that Vladimir Putin must have something on Donald Trump,” the MSNBC host said. “I firmly believe he does have something on Donald Trump, and that’s why he’s never criticized Putin.”

The MSNBC host then went after the president for using his first term to make moves that would seemingly benefit Putin by “attacking NATO allies, trying to withdraw troops — talking about withdrawing troops from Europe, talking about withdrawing our commitment to NATO, talking secretly to Vladimir Putin at the G20 last year — I mean, the list is endless.”

“If there is a conspiracy, this conspiracy seems to be in plain sight,” he added.- READ MORE

