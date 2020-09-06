Joe Scarborough claims President Trump ‘would shoot us if he could’

Earlier this week, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough outrageously claimed that President Donald Trump is a violent person. On Friday, he took this a step further by alleging that the president “would shoot us if he could.”

Scarborough made this comment while talking to his wife and cohost, Mika Brzezinski.

“This is a man who would do anything,” Brzezinski said. “I don’t think he’s leaving. I think he will try to cheat to stay and do whatever he can to create chaos and scorch the earth around this country and get what he wants.”

“I think it’s not debatable anymore how far this man will go, how low he will go, and how dark his soul is,” she added.

“Mika, I said several weeks ago, the man would shoot us if he could,” Scarborough responded. – READ MORE

