Joe Scarborough Almost Lost His Breath Trying To Explain How Morally Righteous He Is (VIDEO)

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough did their best to debunk the House and Senate investigations into the FBI following the Russia probe, saying that they are “undercutting the foundation of this democracy” and calling their discoveries so far about the Strzok text scandal “conspiracy theories” Thursday on MSNBC’s Morning Joe.

“This dirty pool that is being played by members of the Senate and the House and the administration you’re undercutting the foundation of this democracy because you’re supposed to preserve it, and you’re using it right now to try and deflect from possible crimes by the president, who…” trailed Brzezinski. – READ MORE

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough expressed frustration that Presidential Physician Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson determined that President Trump is in “excellent” health, calling the esteemed doctor a “political hac” on his show on Thursday.

Giving a dramatic reading to a similar argument from Washington Post columnist Dana Milbank, Scarborough expounded on his view of Trump’s health (Scarborough is not a doctor).

“I’m sure this guy is a great guy, great physician, blah, blah blah,” he hedged sarcastically. – READ MORE

After nearly three hours of hyperventilating about President Trump’s purported comments last Thursday describing Haiti, El Salvador, and African countries as “shitholes,” Monday’s Morning Joe brought on author and NBC Political Analyst Anand Giridharadas to discuss Trump’s “radical,” “reactionary,” and “racist” comments. Predictably, Giridharadas did not have many kind words for the President, declaring that it was, in fact, America that was being turned into the “real s-hole” by Trump.

Co-host Joe Scarborough set up Giridharadas by proclaiming that Trump is a “tyrannical president” who congressional Republicans are letting run wild:

SCARBOROUGH: Yeah, and Anand, uh, I wrote a couple weeks ago in The Washington Post in, in rude scrape paper, uh, that our founders actually anticipated a tyrannical president. They prepared for a tyrannical president. They wrote a constitution that would have checks and balances on a tyrannical president. They never, ever let their imaginations be darkened by the possibility of a compliant Congress in the face of a tyrannical president. But that appears to be exactly what we have in 2018.– READ MORE

This week’s broadcast of NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” cold open parodied MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” mocking the relationship between hosts Joe Scarborough and Mike Brzezinski.

In the skit, Scarborough, played by Alex Moffat, and Brzezinski, played by Kate McKinnon, discussed President Donald Trump’s reported “shithole” remarks and Michael Wolff’s “Fire and Fury.” – READ MORE

On Friday’s Morning Joe, the show’s liberal pundits could not contain their shock and horror at yesterday’s news that President Trump allegedly called Haiti, El Salvador, and several African nations “shithole countries.” While co-host Joe Scarborough saw the incident as more evidence that Trump is “in the early stages of dementia,” guest panelist Donny Deutsch and MSNBC National Affairs Analyst John Heilemann saw far more sinister undertones in Trump’s comments.

Later during the same segment, Deutsch made his case that Trump’s comments were a clear sign of the President’s desire to select immigrants on the basis of Nazi Germany’s beliefs about “Aryan” racial superiority. But first, Scarborough set him up with a polemic about how Trump believes in an immigration policy “favor[ing] whites over all others” – READ MORE