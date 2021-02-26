Joe Rogan On Ted Cruz Controversy: ‘Can He Make It Warm Out?’ ‘What Can He Do?’

Reacting to a controversial trip from Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) in the midst of a brutal winter storm, podcast host Joe Rogan asked what the senator could actually have done if he were to stay in Texas, seemingly offering at least a partial defense of Cruz.

“But here’s the thing,” Rogan said, speaking to his guest, comedian Tim Dillon. “What can he do? What is the reason for him staying?”

The pair agreed that the issue was “optics.”

“I think it’s just the optics of how it looked,” Dillon said.

“Can he make it warm out?” Rogan mocking asked.

“No, I don’t think he has any power to do anything good,” Dillon added.

Sen. Cruz last week took a family trip to Cancun, Mexico, as his home state was suffering from the storm and subsequent widespread power blackouts.- READ MORE

