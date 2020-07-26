Joe Rogan is leaving Los Angeles and moving to Texas because there’s more freedom there

Joe Rogan, host of one of the most popular podcasts on the planet, said that he decided to move from Los Angeles, California, to Texas because he wanted “a little bit more freedom.”

Rogen explained further the decisions behind his move during his podcast conversation with guest Joe De Sena, the CEO and founder of Spartan and the Death Race.

“I’m outta here,” said Rogan when De Sana asked him about moving. “I’m gonna go to Texas.”

“I just want to go somewhere in the center of the country, somewhere it’s easier to travel to both places, and somewhere where you have a little bit more freedom,” he explained.

“Also I think that um, where we live right here in Los Angeles is overcrowded. And I think, most of the time that’s not a problem. But I think it’s exposing the fact that it’s a real issue, when you look at the number of people that uh, are catching COVID because of this overpopulation issue,” Rogan continued. – READ MORE

