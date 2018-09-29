Joe Manchin Feels the Heat: Stand with California Liberals or Protect WV Gun Rights by Voting for Kavanaugh

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) is under pressure now that Brett Kavanaugh has spoken in his own defense, leaving the Senator with the choice of voting for a SCOTUS nominee who will defend West Virginian’s gun rights or ignoring West Virginians to stand with California liberals.

Making the pressure even greater is the fact that President Trump will be holding a rally in Wheeling, West Virginia on Saturday. West Virginians voted for pro-gun Trump over anti-gun Hillary Clinton by a percentage of roughly 70 to 30, which means the residents of the state have already chosen protection of the Second Amendment over liberalism.

Moreover, Manchin is in a tough race. His pro-gun opponent, Patrick Morrisey, is tied with him in polls and Morrisey has not been shy about pointing out the fact that Manchin has been rejected by the NRA. – READ MORE

It’s been suggested that if Kavanaugh has nothing to hide he would be open to such an investigation. It didn’t appear that he himself is opposed per se to such an investigation — he said he would do what the Committee wanted — but he also didn’t say the magic words “open an FBI investigation.”

That aside, there are certainly political and practical reasons for Republican lawmakers not to pursue the FBI option, according to an FBI expert familiar with a Single Scope Background Investigation (SSBI).

Andrew Bringuel, a now-retired FBI Agent Supervisor Instructor and Researcher at the FBI Academy’s Behavioral Science Unit with more than 27 years of experience, told Law&Crime that SSBIs like the one being requested by Democratic lawmakers take a while. The typical one takes 7 months.

“The reason GOP and Kavanaugh might not want an FBI Investigation is because a typical SSBI takes 7 months,” he explained. “Even expedited it may take more than a month or two, which of course drags into the mid-terms.”

Let’s do the math. If an FBI investigation were to be opened today and it took 7 months, that’s the end of April 2019. Well after the mid-terms, and fast approaching 2020.

If it took “more than a month or two,” indeed this drags into the mid-terms, after which time the vote on Kavanaugh might very well be even more in jeopardy. – READ MORE