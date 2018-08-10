Joe Manchin Backs Funding Trump’s Border Wall in Fall Spending Bill

Sen. Joe Manchin’s (D-WV) office told Breitbart News in an exclusive statement on Wednesday that he supports funding $5 billion for President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall in the fall spending bill.

“Senator Manchin supports President Trump’s $5 billion border wall funding. Senator Manchin has already voted for over $40 billion in border security, to fund the wall and secure our borders,” Jonathan Kott, Sen. Manchin’s communications director, told Breitbart News.

Sen. Manchin’s office told Breitbart News that the West Virginia Democrat also voted for the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) $1.6 billion appropriations bill, which would fund over 65 miles of the border wall.

Sen. Manchin has become the second red-state Democrat to support funding President Trump’s border wall in the September spending bill, following on Sen. Joe Donnelly. Trump has previously threatened to shut down the government before or after the 2018 midterm elections to push Congress to fund his promised border wall.

Now, given Sens. Manchin and Donnelly’s support, Trump has more leverage to push Democrats and Republican leadership to partially fund his proposed border wall. – READ MORE

A new bill that was introduced this week seeks to fund the border wall by fining Mexico and other nations for each illegal immigrant that enters the United States.

The “Fund and Complete the Border Wall Act” was introduced by Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) on Tuesday. It seeks to fine nations $2,000 for each of their citizens that crosses our border illegally.

With 400,000 illegal immigrants being caught crossing the border annually, that is $800,000,000 per year towards the project.

The fine would be cut from their foreign aid and redirected towards funding the wall.

Additionally, the bill would impose a fee upon Americans who wire money to other countries and raise the fee for tourist’s I-94 forms from $6 to $25. – READ MORE

