Joe Kennedy: Trump’s math counts black and brown lives less than white lives

Rep. Joe Kennedy (D-Mass.) on Thursday suggested racism was involved in President Trump’s claim denying nearly 3,000 people died as a result of hurricanes hitting Puerto Rico.

“This is what your math looks like when you count black or brown lives less than white lives,” Kennedy tweeted.

This is what your math looks like when you count black or brown lives less than white lives. https://t.co/loYdbF4yLr — Rep. Joe Kennedy III (@RepJoeKennedy) September 13, 2018

Trump said the numbers of the dead were inflated by Democrats to criticize him.

“…..This was done by the Democrats in order to make me look as bad as possible when I was successfully raising Billions of Dollars to help rebuild Puerto Rico. If a person died for any reason, like old age, just add them onto the list. Bad politics. I love Puerto Rico!” Trump tweeted Thursday morning – READ MORE