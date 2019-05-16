Joe diGenova: I Believe Some Russia Hoax Architects Will Go to Prison

Joe diGenova expressed optimism that “some of the people responsible” for using federal intelligence assets to surveil and subvert Donald Trump — as a presidential candidate and as president — “are going to go to prison,” offering his remarks in a Wednesday interview on SiriusXM’s Breitbart News Daily with host Alex Marlow.

“This is an unfolding American tragedy,” said diGenova of of the Obama administration’s surveillance of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the subsequent Robert Mueller-led operation. “For the first time in this entire almost three years, I now believe that some of the people responsible for this are going to go to prison, and that, to me, is a beautiful thing.”

DiGenova’s credited Attorney General William Barr with his speculation that Obama administration alumni who abused their power for partisan political purposes would be held accountable.

“ gets an A+,” remarked diGenova. “There is no better way to have handled what Attorney General Barr was presented with when he came in. … Rod Rosenstein God, doing things he never should have done, making an appointment of Robert Mueller he never should have made.” – READ MORE