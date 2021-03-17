Joe Concha Calls Washington Post ‘A Political Operative’ For Error On Trump Phone Call

The Hill’s Joe Concha called The Washington Post a “political operative” for misquoting former President Donald Trump’s phone call with a Georgia elections investigator on ‘Fox & Friends’ Tuesday.

The Post reported that Trump told Georgia election investigator Frances Watson in December to “find the voter fraud” and that she would be a “national hero” in a phone call, but issued a correction Thursday clarifying that the former president said she would be “praised” when the “right answer came out.” Concha said the Post is a “political operative that had an agenda.”

Concha criticized the media for spreading false information throughout the Trump-era. He compared the media’s spreading of false information to a seagull eating food without truly knowing what it is.

“It’s not deep throat we’re talking about here, it’s a political operative that had an agenda and it’s like you go to the beach and you throw up food to seagulls and the seagulls don’t really check what the food is exactly. They gobble it up and that’s what happens with the media so often during the Trump era,” Concha told ‘Fox & Friends.’

Concha said the media’s false reporting impacted the results of the last Senate race in Georgia. He added that the Republican candidates would have had a higher chance of reelection and could have voted against President Joe Biden’s policies.

“You’d have a much different looking government now, wouldn’t you? If only one of those two Republican candidates in Georgia had won their election, then suddenly all this agenda, all these policies that President Biden is now able to push through probably does not happen,” he said. “So yeah, this is consequential, this is big stuff.”

Concha shared a 2018 Axios/SurveyMonkey poll which found that 72% of Americans believe traditional news outlets knowingly report false and misleading stories.

“This is not just a Republican or conservative thing,” Concha said.

The poll found that 92% of Republicans, 79% of Independents, and 53% of Democrats believe news outlets purposely lie. The poll sampled 3,936 adults with a margin of error of 2.5%.