Joe Burrow Praises Trump After White House Visit: ‘He Showed So Much Love’

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow praised President Donald Trump after the team’s visit to the White House Friday, saying that the president showed everyone “so much love.”

Burrow’s comments were reported by Bloomberg reporter Jordan Fabian who tweeted the player’s remarks.

“Joe Burrow on Trump,” Fabian tweeted. “He showed so much love to everyone on our team. I don’t care if you’re a Republican, Democrat, don’t care about politics at all, that was an awesome experience for everybody.”

Joe Burrow on Trump: “He showed so much love to everyone on our team. I don’t care if you’re a Republican, Democrat, don’t care about politics at all, that was an awesome experience for everybody.” — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) January 17, 2020

The president joked with Burrow during the team’s White House visit.

“After breaking a bone in his hand playing at Ohio State, Joe sat on the bench and wasn’t happy about it, I heard he was not thrilled,” Trump said to Burrow, a Heisman Trophy winner. – READ MORE