Joe Biden’s Twitter Followers Include 100K ‘Sock Puppets’ From Foreign Troll Farms

Hold up. We were told that the social media giants would oversee, like the benevolent dictators they are, this election season. There would be no funny stuff allowed, they promised. They would hold their velvet hammers over the heads of anyone who gained an advantage through social media chicanery. Never again would Russian troll farms be able to buy $150,000 worth of Facebook ads, most of which ran after the election, to sway uh, ex post facto voters for that Russian Secret Agent Donald Trump.

After 2016, outraged professors labeled the practice “weaponization” in a “new kind of information warfare.”

But that’s so passé.

Fast-forward to August of 2020. Newsweek reports that’s when somebody bought Joe Biden a pool of Indian Twitter fake followers to make his following look larger and to amplify his messages on social media. Eventually, those fake followers numbered “more than 100,000” of his 11.8 million followers.

Interesting. It’s all so clear to me now. pic.twitter.com/fbUi22vgEh — Victoria Taft (Parler & FB and 5VTaftShow-Insta) (@VictoriaTaft) November 2, 2020

So where are the foreign election interference scolds? Where is all that talk of weaponization of information warfare? – READ MORE

