Joe Biden’s Niece Ponies Up Over $100,000 She Owed After Stealing Borrowed Credit Card

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s niece ponied up more than $100,000 in court-ordered restitution Friday after pleading guilty to stealing a borrowed credit card.

Caroline Biden, 30, paid back the money she stole as part of a plea deal she agreed to in June 2017, wherein she agreed to pay $110,810.04 in exchange for pleading guilty to grand larceny in New York City’s Manhattan Supreme Court, the New York Post reported.

As part of the plea deal, she managed to avoid jail time—a judge sentenced her to two years’ probation so long as she stayed out of trouble and paid back the money she stole to the court.

The Georgetown University alumnus asked to borrow the unidentified victim’s Chase credit card in 2015 to make a $672 purchase at Bigelow Apothecaries on Sixth Avenue. Instead, she went on a shopping spree, making a total of $110,810.04 in purchases. – READ MORE

On August 14, 2012, during a campaign event in Danville, Virginia, then-Vice President Joe Biden said the following:

[Romney] said in the first 100 days, he’s going to let the big banks once again write their own rules – unchain Wall Street. They’re going to put y’all back in chains. He’s said he’s going to do nothing about stopping the practice of outsourcing.

Fast-forward to Monday, and the “back in chains” line was resurrected. During a discussion about Trump’s recent racial controversy, Commentary Magazine editor and New York Post columnist John Podhoretz had the following exchange with Zerlina Maxwell, director of progressive programming for SiriusXM:

MAXWELL: But the black people that he said it in front of at the NAACP – because I remember him saying that – clapped. And there’s a specific reason why. It’s because we’re under no illusions. The Republican Party that you’re talking about essentially spoke in dog whistles. That’s what’s changed.. – READ MORE

Predicting the maneuverings of political candidates is a tricky business, but one CNN commentator thinks he has it figured out.

Chris Cillizza wrote Friday morning that he believes former Vice President Joe Biden could be running for president in 2020, and the “biggest tell” of this decision is from an interview he gave to Teen Vogue.

The biggest tell to date of Joe Biden’s 2020 plans came this week, when he apologized to Anita Hill.

“I wish I had been able to do more for Anita Hill,” Biden told Teen Vogue in an interview. “I owe her an apology.”

Rather than going with the perhaps the more logical conclusion that a 75-year-old man wants to make amends for regrets from his past, Cillizza chooses clicks over logic for his “Joe Biden sure looks like he is running for president in 2020” headline. – READ MORE