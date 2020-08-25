Joe Biden’s DNC Acceptance Speech Gets 21% Lower Ratings Than Clinton in 2016

Former Vice President Joe Biden accepted the Democrat presidential nomination Thursday, but his speech drew fewer viewers than Hillary Clinton did in 2016, according to preliminary data from Nielsen Media Research.

The Hill reports: Biden’s speech was watched by 21.8 million people on TV, according to initial figures from Nielsen, beating out the early numbers for other major speeches at the convention earlier in the week. The figure, which does not include online streaming of the speech, is expected to grow when additional networks are added. […]

Still, the initial numbers mark a 21 percent drop from Clinton’s speech at the convention in 2016 when she accepted the Democratic nomination that year. It is also more than 38 percent lower than President Trump‘s acceptance speech at the Republican convention four years ago, which drew 34.9 million viewers.

On Wednesday, the Democrat National Convention (DNC) garnered 21.7 million viewers, tumbling 12 percent from 2016, according to Nielsen. Tuesday’s program had 6.13 million viewers on ABC, CBS and NBC, with figures plummeting 48 percent drop from the second night of the 2016 convention, The Hill noted. – READ MORE

