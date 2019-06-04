Joe Biden’s Climate Platform Appears to Plagiarize From Nonprofits

The climate platform of former vice president and 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden appears to have lifted wholesale language from environmentalist nonprofits without attribution.

The similarity in language was first spotted online by Josh Nelson, the vice president of progressive and environmentalist cell phone company CREDO Mobile. “The paragraph in Joe Biden’s climate plan about carbon capture and sequestration includes language that is remarkably similar to items published previously by the Blue Green Alliance and the Carbon Capture Coalition,” he tweeted Tuesday morning.

Nelson cited two example of apparently copied language. “Biden’s goal is to make CCUS a widely available, cost-effective, and rapidly scalable solution to reduce carbon emissions to meet mid-century climate goals,” reads the Biden website.

Meanwhile, the website for the Carbon Capture Coalition states, “ goal is to make carbon capture, use and storage (CCUS) a widely available, cost-effective, and rapidly scalable solution to reduce carbon emissions to meet mid-century climate goals.” – READ MORE