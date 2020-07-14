Joe Biden’s Climate Plan: AOC’s ‘Green New Deal’ Plus 5 Years

Former Vice President Joe Biden will introduce a plan Tuesday to tackle climate change that borrows the central element of the Green New Deal of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) — and simply adds an extra five years to achieve it.

Ocasio-Cortez drew ridicule last year when she proposed moving the entire U.S. economy to 100% renewable energy sources — primarily solar and wind — by 2030. Biden’s policy does the same, but proposes a deadline of 2035 instead.

Currently, the most ambitious “green” energy plan on record in the U.S. is California’s law aiming at 100% renewable energy by 2045 — ten years later than Biden is proposing. Critics note that California has no idea how to reach its goal.

Moving to 100% renewable energy would mean putting the fossil fuel industry out of business — oil, natural gas, and coal.

Ocasio-Cortez also left hydroelectric power out of her plan, and said nothing about nuclear energy, which the led opposes but which provides the only practical alternative to fossil fuels as an energy source that is almost totally carbon-free. – READ MORE

