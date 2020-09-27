Joe Biden’s Claim of Having Attended Historically Black College Refuted by School

Vice President Joe Biden has a history of lying about his personal story.

He falsely claimed for years that his wife and daughter were killed by a drunk driver, when in fact, police actually believed Biden’s late first wife was at fault. He also falsely claimed to have been the first in his family to go to college—a lie rooted in his plagiarizing a speech by British politician Neil Kinnock.

Last year, Biden claimed on the campaign trail to have attended Delaware State University, one of the country’s historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

“I got started out of an HBCU, Delaware State — now, I don’t want to hear anything negative about Delaware State,” Mr. Biden told the audience of a town hall event in South Carolina before the state’s Democratic primary. “They’re my folks.”

On Friday, the school confirmed that Biden’s claim isn’t true. Biden was never a student there. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --