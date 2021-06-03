Joe Biden: Young Black Entrepreneurs ‘Don’t Have Lawyers or Accountants’ to Succeed

President Joe Biden argued that black entrepreneurs needed more assistance from the federal government because many did not have accountants or lawyers.

“The data shows young black entrepreneurs are just as capable of succeeding, given the chance, as white entrepreneurs are, but they don’t have lawyers, they don’t have accountants, but they have great ideas,” Biden said.

The president spoke about black business owners during a speech recognizing the 100th anniversary of the Greenwood Race Massacre in Tulsa.

Biden said he would focus more on small business loans to help black-owned businesses grow.

He also announced that the federal government would use more of its purchasing power to support “disadvantaged businesses” including those owned by “black and brown” Americans.- READ MORE

