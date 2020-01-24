Joe Biden: ‘We Don’t Need Standing Armies’; ‘We Should Be Helping’ Communist China (VIDEO)

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden made a series of troubling remarks this week about U.S. national security matters, stating that the U.S. does not need a standing military and that the U.S. should be focusing on helping communist China.

“We talk about China as our competitor? We should be helping, and benefiting ourselves by doing that,” Biden said during a campaign event in Iowa. “But the idea that China is going to eat our lunch, it was like I remembered debates in the late 90s, remember Japan was going to own us? Give me a break.”

“The idea that we have a serious problem facing us now that’s different, and it’s dealing with the whole idea of cyber war, underground cables that go across the Atlantic that allow us to control everything from satellites to shipping,” Biden told the audience. “We have to be prepared to modernize those, keep ourselves way ahead of the game to make sure that they are not able to be screwed with.”

Biden continued, "So, the idea we're gonna cut the defense budget significantly, we can cut it some, but we don't need standing armies, we need to be smarter than we're dealing now into how we handle this."