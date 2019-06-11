Joe Biden Wants Barr to Resign as Trump’s AG — But Called Him ‘One of the Best’ Back in the 1990s

While Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden gave high praise to Attorney General William Barr in the 90s, he now is calling for his resignation.

While testifying in 1995, Barr was praised by Biden, who was the ranking Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee. Barr had served in the early 90s as former President George H.W. Bush’s attorney general.

“As I know you know, but others should know, too, I truly enjoyed working with you when you were attorney general,” Biden said to Barr. “You were one of the best I have ever worked with, and there have been a lot of attorneys general since I have been here, and I mean that sincerely.”

Biden was previously known as a moderate Democrat, although now is flipping in many of his views, including abortion as IJR News previously reported.

The former lawmaker had even "complimented" Barr during his original confirmation hearing, for giving "the first candid answer anyone has given on Roe v. Wade that I can remember in God knows how many years."