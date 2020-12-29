Joe Biden Urges America to ‘Unite’ and ‘Heal.’ Actor David Cross Says ‘F**k That. I Want Blood’

Joe Biden has stated that he wants to see America “unite” and “heal.” But some of his supporters on the left have the opposite idea and want to see Trump supporters suffer — violently so. Actor-comedian David Cross is the latest Hollywood figure to call for retribution, apparently against President Trump and the people who supported him.

The Mr. Show and Arrested Development star is calling for “blood” in a tweet on Saturday.

Fuck that. I want blood https://t.co/WuIBUmhOt7 — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) December 27, 2020

Cross joins a host of left-wing Hollywood celebrities who have rejected Joe Biden’s call for healing. Actress Rosanna Arquette called the Republican Party the “Nazi Gestapo” while comedian Wanda Sykes claimed that all Trump voters are racists.- READ MORE

