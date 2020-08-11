Joe Biden: Trump’s Coronavirus Relief Is ‘A Reckless War On Social Security’

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden weighed in against President Donald Trump’s executive order, unilaterally extending coronavirus relief measures, on Sunday, zeroing in on the president’s decision to suspend the payroll tax, and calling it a “war” on social security.

Trump issued four separate EOs on Saturday, three of which extended a measure of the CARES Act – continuing supplemental federal unemployment benefits and drawing out protections for renters and student loan borrowers – and one of which suspends the employer-side contributions to the payroll tax from July 1st through the end of 2020.

Democrats are laser-focused on the latter EO rather than on the former in an effort to distract from stalled negotiations on a coronavirus relief package, calling the president’s actions an attack on the social security subsidy and, as The Daily Wire reported Saturday, threatening legal action.

Biden joined the chorus of detractors late Saturday, claiming that the president’s effort is just the first step in a wholesale elimination of Social Security.

“He is laying out his roadmap to cutting Social Security,” Biden said. “Our seniors and millions of Americans with disabilities are under enough stress without Trump putting their hard-earned Social Security benefits in doubt.” – READ MORE

