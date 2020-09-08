Joe Biden Touts Wall Street Support for His Plan to Abolish American Suburbs

Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden is touting Wall Street’s support for his $640 billion housing plan that would force low-income, multi-family housing developments into America’s suburban communities.

During a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin — where the Black Lives Matter organization and members of Antifa have led riots for weeks — Biden told supporters that Wall Street supports his housing plan because it “will increase the GDP.”

“And by the way, it’s not a waste of money. Even the folks on Wall Street point out that will increase the GDP, make it grow,” Biden said of the plan. “People will do better, people will do better.”

Biden’s housing plan, as Breitbart News has noted, would implement an unprecedented expansion of Section 8 housing vouchers while requiring that local communities abolish strict zoning laws in order to become eligible for certain federal grants.

The plan provides a $300 million investment “to give states and localities the technical assistance and planning support they need to eliminate exclusionary zoning policies and other local regulations that contribute to sprawl.” – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --