Joe Biden to Gun Manufacturers: ‘I’m Going to Take You Down’

During a Monday night speech in South Carolina, Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden referenced gun manufacturers and said, “I’m going to take you down.”

He made this statement after referencing the Protection of Lawful Commerce in Arms Act (2005). The PLCAA is designed to shield gun manufacturers from lawsuits in scenarios where the guns in question were legally made and legally sold.

Breitbart News reported Biden’s New Hampshire comments, where he said it was a “mistake” to give “gun manufacturers … a loophole that does not allow them to be sued for the carnage they are creating.”

Biden went even further during his February 24, 2020, South Carolina speech, saying, “I’ve got news for you gun manufacturers. I’m coming for you and I’m going to take you down.” – READ MORE

