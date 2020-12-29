Joe Biden to Dismantle Trump’s Legal Wall, Inviting Central Americans to Southern Border

President-Elect Joe Biden is planning to dismantle the legal wall at the United States-Mexico border that President Trump has constructed that ensures a reduction of illegal immigration through asylum agreements with Mexico and Central America.

In statements this week, Biden and his advisers said they plan on taking down Trump’s legal wall that includes the Remain in Mexico policy, as well as cooperative asylum agreements with Guatemala, Honduras, and El Salvador. The agreements have allowed federal immigration officials to swiftly return border crossers to their native countries after failing to meet asylum thresholds.

“The timeline is to do it in fact to make it better not worse,” Biden said at a news conference on Tuesday. “The last thing we need is to say we’re going to stop immediately the access to asylum the way it’s being run now and end up with 2 million people on our border. It’s a matter of setting up the guardrails.”

Biden’s incoming domestic policy adviser Susan Rice and incoming national security adviser Jake Sullivan, in an interview with a Spanish language media outlet, said Biden would be ending Trump’s Central American agreements that have streamlined the asylum process and helped keep illegal immigration down. – READ MORE

