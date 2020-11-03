Joe Biden Takes Aim At Second Amendment Hours Before Election

Democratic candidate for president Joe Biden solidified his stance on the Second Amendment with a tweet vowing “common-sense reforms.”

Biden vowed that should he capture the White House, he would ban “assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.”

“It’s long past time we take action to end the scourge of gun violence in America,” he said in a Sunday afternoon tweet.

Biden added, “As president, I’ll ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, implement universal background checks, and enact other common-sense reforms to end our gun violence epidemic.” – READ MORE

