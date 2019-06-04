Joe Biden suggests President Trump is responsible for violent deaths of black transgender women

Former Vice President Joe Biden suggested that President Donald Trump’s administration is responsible for the violent deaths of black transgender women.

Biden — who holds a 19-point lead in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination — made his claim during a speech to the Human Rights Campaign on Saturday, CNN reported.

Joe Biden speaks in Columbus, OH: "We've already had five, just this year, we've already had five black transgender women killed violently in 2019. It's outrageous. It must, it must, it must end. And the fastest way to end it is end the Trump administration." pic.twitter.com/XYgUs4bV3W — The Hill (@thehill) June 3, 2019

“We’ve already had five, just this year, five black transgender women killed violently in 2019,” Biden said. “It’s outrageous. It must, it must, it must end.”

And as the crowd applauded, Biden broke in with a stern declaration: "And the fastest way to end it is, end the Trump administration!" Hoots and hollers and cheering followed.