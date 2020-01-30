Joe Biden Suggests Making Michelle Obama Running Mate, Appointing Barack to Supreme Court

Joe Biden suggested on Tuesday that the Obamas would be appointed to high office if he were elected in 2020, telling voters the former first lady could be his running mate, while her husband was destined for the Supreme Court, provided he wanted the appointment.

The former vice president made the promise during a campaign town hall in Iowa, where he was asked by a voter if he would consider appointing Obama to the Supreme Court.

“Yeah, I would, but I don’t think he’d do it,” Biden said in response. “He’d be a great Supreme Court justice.”

When the voters clarified that he had not stipulated which member of the first family he was referring to, Biden asserted he meant the former president, since he had other plans for the former first lady.

"Well, I sure would like Michelle to be the vice president," Biden said to laughter from the crowd. "They're both incredibly qualified people. I mean and they're such decent honorable people."