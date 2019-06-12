Joe Biden Speech: Trump an ‘Existential Threat’ to America

Former Vice President and 2020 White House hopeful Joe Biden will declare President Donald Trump an “existential threat” to the United States during a speech in Iowa Tuesday afternoon.

According to prepared remarks obtained by several established media outlets, Biden plans to use his visit to the early primary state to criticize President Trump’s economic policy as hurting those very voters who helped elect him.

The Democrat primary frontrunner will state that the president “thinks he’s being tough” and “it’s easy to be tough when someone else is feeling the pain.”

President Trump believes “his tariffs are being paid by China,” the former vice president is expected to say, per NBC News. “Any beginning econ student at Iowa or Iowa State could tell you that the American people are paying his tariffs. The cashiers at Target see what’s going on — they know more about economics than Trump.”

"How many sleepless nights do you think Trump has had over what he's doing to America's farmers? Zero," Biden will then say.