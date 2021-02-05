Joe Biden Signs Order Revamping Welfare-Dependent Immigration

President Joe Biden signed an executive order that seeks to revamp welfare-dependent legal immigration to the United States by eliminating certain regulations and demanding a review of current enforcement practices.

On Tuesday, Biden signed an order that revokes a crackdown on welfare-dependent legal immigration that sought to protect American taxpayers from being forced to foot the bill for federal benefits provided to foreign nationals seeking green cards.

In May 2019, President Trump signed an order to enforce Clinton-era laws from 1996 that delegated all financial responsibility to a family member or business sponsor of a foreign national seeking a green card when they had previously used welfare programs. The order cut loose taxpayers from having to pay the cost.

In addition, the order ensured that the income of a sponsor was taken into consideration when a foreign national seeking a green card was applying for various welfare benefits.

Now, Biden has revoked those rules in an effort to revamp welfare-dependent legal immigration that leaves taxpayers on the hook for covering the costs. Those costs, federal officials have previously said, amounts to billions over the years. – READ MORE

