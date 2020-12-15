Joe Biden Secures Electoral College Vote

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden secured the vote of the Electoral College on Monday, with electors from the 50 states and the District of Columbia affirming the results of November’s election despite a number of direct legal challenges from President Donald Trump.

California’s 55 electors, who cast their ballots at 5 pm EST, solidified Biden’s hold on the Electoral College, giving the Democrat 302 votes in the Electoral College to President Trump’s 232. Hawaii will finish out the vote, casting ballots at 7 pm EST. Biden is expected to end the contest with 306 electoral votes.

Voting began at 10 am EST Monday morning with New Hampshire, Tennessee, and Vermont casting their first-in-the-nation votes. Biden took a significant lead early, with Trump coming close only in the late afternoon after Texas’ electors cast their ballots.

After today’s vote, which formalizes the results of the November election, the contest goes to Congress, where both houses are expected to vote to certify Biden as the winner on January 6th. – READ MORE

