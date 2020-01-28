Joe Biden Says Transgender Equality is the Civil Rights Issue of Our Time

In a tweet, former Vice President Joe Biden said that the fight for transgender rights is “the civil rights issue of our time,” and there is “no room for compromise.”

As polls show Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders are neck and neck ahead of the crucial Iowa Democratic caucuses, the former Vice President has tried to tack towards appeasing the social justice left, who are mostly backing Sanders. In a tweet, Biden wrote that “transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time,” adding, that there is “no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights.”

Let’s be clear: Transgender equality is the civil rights issue of our time. There is no room for compromise when it comes to basic human rights. — Joe Biden (Text Join to 30330) (@JoeBiden) January 25, 2020

Surely this would illicit vast amounts of praise from the left, showing just how woke and progressive he is now? Well yes and no.

He did receive some slight praise as expected, but what his tweet really served to do was expose the fracture that is going on right now within the Democrats. “Gender-critical” feminists and members of the LGB community have started to come out against transgenderism, claiming it infringes on their rights and is harmful to their community. – READ MORE