Joe Biden Says He’s Considering Kamala Harris As A Running Mate

Former Vice President Joe Biden is making a play for Sen. Kamala Harris’ (D-CA), suggesting Wednesday that he would consider the California legislator as a running mate if he snags the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

Harris dropped out of contention for the Democratic party’s nomination on Tuesday citing a dwindling bank account, though experts suspected Harris was also deeply considering polls, which showed her well behind in the race to challenge President Donald Trump both nationally and in key early primary states. Since then, Democratic contenders have been scrambling to pick up Harris’ base of support, some pressing the need for “diversity” on the debate stage and others adopting Harris’ key policy proposals.

Biden opted to simply adopt Harris, despite the pair’s complicated history.

“Of course I would,” Biden said when asked if he might pick Harris to run with him in 2020, per CNN. “Look, Sen. Harris has the capacity to be anything she wants to be. I mean it sincerely. I talked to her yesterday. She’s solid, she can be president someday herself, she can be vice president, she could go on to be a Supreme Court justice, she could be attorney general. I mean she has enormous capability.” – READ MORE