Joe Biden, Running For President, Says He ‘Doesn’t Have Time’ To Explain His Healthcare Plan

Joe Biden wants you to vote for him so you can find out what’s in his healthcare plan.

While speaking in Iowa City last week, Biden mentioned his Medicare buy-in program, but would not provide details or discuss a specific bill that encompasses some or part of his vision.

“I don’t have time; I don’t want to keep you standing any longer,” the former vice president told his audience, the Washington Examiner reported.

Biden, of course, was specifically saying he didn’t have time at that moment to lay out the plan, but he has thus far not revealed the details of his plan anywhere else. – READ MORE