Joe Biden promises to ‘cure cancer’ if elected president (VIDEO)

Former Vice President Joe Biden made a bold promise on Tuesday to “cure cancer” if he is elected president in 2020.

At a campaign event in Ottumwa, Iowa, Biden expressed the difficulty one faces with a “loss” of a family member and others attempt to comfort them saying, “‘I know how you feel'” when in reality they have “no idea how I feel,” which is likely in reference to the loss of his son Beau Biden, who died in 2015 from brain cancer.

Here's the video of @JoeBiden promising to cure cancer if elected president.https://t.co/3doUlVOgcg pic.twitter.com/cRzsamV1Fc — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) June 11, 2019

"That's why I've worked so hard in my career to make sure that… I promise you if I'm elected president, you're going to see the single most important thing that changes America, we're gonna cure cancer," Biden declared.