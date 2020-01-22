Joe Biden Promises Sanctuary for Drunk-Driving Illegals

Joe Biden told Vice News that he would not seek to deport drunk driving illegal migrants.

Immigration agents should “only arrest for the purpose of dealing with a felony that’s committed , and I don’t count drunk driving as a felony,” Biden told his interviewers Jan. 20.

“We’re not going to deport anybody who has not — in this country — committed a felony in this country. In this country, committed a felony,” he said.

But many Americans have been killed by drunk-driving illegals, and DUIs are commonplace among illegals. For example, In fiscal 2019, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency arrested many thousands of illegals following DUI charges. The 2019 end-of-year report showed 49,106 criminal convictions for DUIs, alongside 39,717 traffic violations, 47,453 “dangerous drugs” convictions, and 26,156 assault charges. – READ MORE