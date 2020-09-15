Joe Biden Pledges ‘Complete’ Health Transparency If Elected President

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden has pledged that he will make information about his health publicly available and commit to “complete health transparency” — but only if he’s elected president.

In an interview with CNN over the weekend, Biden was asked about his overall health. He’s 78 years old — just slightly older than President Donald Trump — and a number of individuals have questioned his fitness to serve as president (though many of those critics are not among his political allies, and include the president himself).

“Biden, who will be 78 in November, would be the oldest president in U.S. history,” Axios reported Monday. “The Trump campaign has sought to cast doubt on Biden’s mental faculties and physical fitness for office — attacks that the former vice president has frequently laughed off.”

Biden told CNN host Jake Tapper that he is in good health but would be “forthcoming” if he were to encounter any major health issues while serving in office. – READ MORE

